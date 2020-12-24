(CNN Español) — La policía Nacional Civil de Guatemala confirmó este miércoles la detención del exdiputado por el Frente de Convergencia Nacional y excandidato presidencial Estuardo Ernesto Galdámez Juárez, sobre quien pesa una orden judicial por el delito de tráfico de influencias en el caso denominado como «asalto al Ministerio de Salud Pública».
Dichas acusaciones han sido negadas por Galdámez en el pasado.
El jefe de la Fiscalía Especial contra la Impunidad (FECI), Juan Francisco Sandoval, le dijo a CNN vía telefónica que Galdámez, quien fue detenido en la Ciudad de Guatemala, está siendo trasladado a tribunales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.