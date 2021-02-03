Click here for updates on this story
ARDEN, North Carolina (WLOS) -- Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office made two arrests following an investigation into a business alarm notification from November.
On Nov. 26, deputies from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office responded to an Arden business alarm notification.
The subsequent investigation led to detectives with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Division executing search warrants and thereby identifying the suspects as James Cody Pickard and Jamie Renee Massey, both of Buncombe County.
James Cody Pickard has been given a $25,000 bond and charged with:
Felony Breaking and Entering Larceny After Breaking and Entering Attempted Larceny of a Motor Vehicle Possession of Burglary Tools Breaking and Entering of a Coin Operated Machine Injury to Real Property
Jamie Renee Massey has been given a $10,000 bond and charged with:
Felony Breaking and Entering Larceny After Breaking and Entering Breaking and Entering of a Coin Operated Machine Injury to Real Property Possession of Burglary Tools Officials said additional warrants are pending as this investigation continues.
“Thank you to our Detectives for their continued persistence with investigations that often take weeks or months before resulting in charges,” said Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller.
