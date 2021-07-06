Detainee found dead at Raymond Detention Center, MBI investigating

Click here for updates on this story
RAYMOND, Mississippi (WAPT) -- The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into a death at the Raymond Detention Center.
According to the Hinds County Sheriff's Office, a male detainee was found unresponsive in his cell shortly after midnight.
Officials said they found the male hanging in his cell.
The name of the detainee has not been released at this time.
