KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A nationwide teacher shortage grows deeper every year.
Even before the pandemic, researches cited low pay, high stress and a changing educational landscape for teachers leaving their professions or retiring early.
Despite this, Dr. Mark Bedell, the superintendent of Kansas City Public Schools, said he expects the district to retain 90 to 95 percent of its staff going into next year.
Usually the district holds on to around 82 percent of its employees.
"I's a significant increase from our trend data over the last three years and it has a lot to do how this year went," Bedell said.
Bedell cited inclusion as one of the district's best approaches to the school year, saying that teachers had a seat at the table when decisions were made. Staying in a virtual model through the end of the year helped. So did the vaccination clinics the district hosted for staff.
"People want to know that they have voice and they want to know they are part of the decision being made," Bedell said.
But on a nationwide level educators and advocates worry that the COVID-19 pandemic may have driven many teachers out of the profession.
Mark Jones, a spokesperson for the Missouri NEA, said the last year has brought a lot of inequities to the surface in districts across the state.
Missouri ranks 45th in teacher compensation.
"It's a problem we've seen coming," he said. "COVID exacerbated those conditions to a strong degree. It has a lot to do with whether educators felt respected by the school, the administration and the school board."
Bedell, too, was concerned about the shrinking pool of qualified teachers.
"We have to become more competitive or we're going to be in a lot of trouble in this state," he said. "It's just that simple."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.