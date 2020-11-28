JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- This is the 18th year of Paulie’s Penguin Playground. We spoke with the man who puts it all together and he says there was a chance it wasn’t even going to happen this year.
“Everybody’s 2020 kind of went to crap Saint Patrick’s Day weekend, mine hit a little bit earlier than that,” says Paul Craig the owner of Paulie’s Penguin Playground.
January 19th of this year Craig had a heart attack.
“Ended up in ICU couple of new stints it was a life changing experience needless to say I thought I was going to die, and lucky enough god wasn’t through with me yet,” says Craig.
After the heart attack, then came COVID-19.
“We were seriously debating not doing it besides my health and everything else but the more I considered it, the more we prayed about it, the more our friends talked to us about it and said it’s something that was needed for the people if anything else,” says Craig.
Jump forward to today and the playground is all set up, with Craig making some minor last-minute adjustments.
By night fall, the playground was filled with kids enjoying one of their favorite holiday traditions.
No matter if the playground is a yearly tradition or a first-time experience everyone appreciates Craig and his playground that brings joy to their families year after year.
“I think he adds more every year and even if he doesn’t these guys don’t really remember it from year to year yet, so they enjoy it,” says Misty Creason.
Paulie’s Penguin Playground will be available for the community’s enjoyment, day and night until Christmas night.
The display is free to come and visit, but any donations are given to the leukemia and lymphoma society.
Due to the coronavirus Craig says he's done his best to space parts of the playground out better and he encourages visitors to please wear a mask.
