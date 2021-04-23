Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, convicted this week in the murder of George Floyd last May, will be sentenced June 16, according to the court docket.
Judge Peter Cahill remanded Chauvin into custody on Tuesday following his conviction on second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
He is being held until sentencing at a prison outside of Minneapolis.
The maximum sentence allowed under Minnesota law for second-degree unintentional murder is imprisonment of not more than 40 years. The maximum sentence for third-degree murder is imprisonment of not more than 25 years. The maximum sentence for second-degree manslaughter is 10 years and/or $20,000.
