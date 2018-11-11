(CNN) -- Fremont County deputies made a nearly $3 million pot bust Friday morning.
Investigators say they pulled a Chevy Coachman RV over on I-29 around 2:40 a.m.
They say the driver had committed a number of moving violations.
Deputies sent out a K9. They say the dog indicated there was a controlled substance inside the RV.
Once they searched, deputies say they found 300 pounds of high grade marijuana. They say it's worth about $2,880,000 on the streets.
Deputies arrested Richard Jordan, age 65 of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, Elwood Perry, Jr, age 44 of Chesapeake, Virginia, and Patrick Hawes, age 45 of Norfolk, Virginia.
They were all charged with a number of drug offenses.
