Deputies help wandering donkey get back home

MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) -- A donkey wandering around a neighborhood early Tuesday morning is now back home thanks to help from deputies with the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
At around 4:30 a.m., deputies were called out to an unincorporated Milwaukie neighborhood on the report of a loose donkey.
Deputies arrived to the area and found the donkey, but the sheriff's office said a dog from another house got loose and chased it away.
The donkey was found again on a different street, as well as its owner.
The sheriff's office said the donkey had a few injuries, but will be okay.
The owner was provided a rope by one of the deputies and was able to walk the donkey back home.
