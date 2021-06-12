Denmark star Christian Eriksen collapsed on Saturday during the first half of his country's opening Euro 2020 match against Finland in Copenhagen.
There were visible efforts from the medical staff to resuscitate Eriksen with CPR and a defibrillator, as his Danish teammates formed a wall around him.
More to follow...
