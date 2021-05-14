KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Protestors and activists gathered at Trinity Methodist Church Friday to voice their concerns about plans for Medicaid expansion stalling.
On Thursday Gov. Mike Parson announced that he would drop plans to move forward with the expansion, despite a constitutional amendment passed by voters in 2020. He cited the state legislature's failure to fund the program.
“Since the ballot initiative was not self-funding and the General Assembly declined to appropriate funds, the executive branch lacks authority to proceed with MO HealthNet expansion at this time,” said Parson.
The demonstrators at Trinity Methodist included Terrence Wise, a fast food worker who said he had not been to a doctor in more than 20 years.
"People ask me what I do for health care," he told the crowd. "I hope and pray."
Hospitals and healthcare providers were part of the effort to urge voters to approve the amendment, too.
Angy Littrel, the CEO of Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall, Mo., said rural providers in particular have suffered from unreimbursed healthcare costs in recent years.
Expanding Medicaid would extend coverage to around 275 thousand Missourians, helping to shrink the gap between those who currently qualify for the program and those who can afford insurance.
It also would have reduced some of the costs Fitzgibbon and other hospitals incur.
Not implementing the expansion, on the other hand, could cut deeper.
"It further erodes a bottom line in the healthcare industry that has been dissipating for years," Littrel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.