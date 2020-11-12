JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – With all the votes counted, Democrats have won two more state house seats in Johnson County. On Thursday afternoon, more than 11,000 provisional ballots were added to the vote total and the results were certified.
In District 16, Democrat Linda Featherston defeated Republican Rashard Young. Her lead went from one vote in the unofficial results to 67 votes. The final tally was 7,130-7,067. District 16 includes parts of Lenexa and Overland Park.
In District 48, Democrat Jennifer Day narrowly won re-election over Republican Terry Frederick. Her lead went from nine votes to 62 votes. The final tally was 6,911-6,849 District 48 is in Overland Park.
