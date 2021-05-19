The oldest rule of politics goes like this: You can't beat someone with no one. As in, no matter how weak a candidate one party fields, the other party must find a credible alternative if it wants to unseat the incumbent.
A useful addendum to that political rule might go like this: You can't beat someone with too many other someones.
Put another way: Mae West might not be right -- at least in political terms -- when she famously said that "too much of a good thing can be wonderful."
Witness what's happening at the moment in Florida, where both Sen. Marco Rubio (R) and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) are running for reelection in 2022.
The news earlier this week that Rep. Val Demings (D) is planning to run for the Senate means that the party will have not one but two well-regarded candidates in that primary race, since Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D) has been actively campaigning for the nomination since February.
In the governor's race, Rep. Charlie Crist (D), who served a term as governor (as a Republican) from 2007 to 2011, announced a challenge to DeSantis earlier this month. And state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried (D), released a campaign-style video last Wednesday savaging DeSantis and promoting a big announcement on June 1.
Primaries, of course, aren't necessarily a bad thing. They can introduce candidates to voters statewide, and hone message and skills on the stump.
The potential problem for Florida Democrats is that the state's primary is extremely late -- August 23, 2022. Which gives the eventual Democratic nominees for senator and governor just 77 days between winning the primary and trying to knock off Rubio and DeSantis, respectively.
And it's not just that that's a small window time-wise. It's that whoever wins the Democratic nomination will have raised and spent millions (and millions) to do it. And likely have almost $0 in the bank, meaning that they will have to raise massive sums very quickly to be competitive against the two GOP incumbents, who will be very well financed.
That is, of course, possible -- especially in the case of whichever Democrat winds up facing off against DeSantis, who many view as a potential 2024 presidential candidate if he wins.
But in both races, it's far from the ideal scenario for Democrats, who are desperately trying to prove Florida really is a swing state before the next presidential election.
The Point: Florida may well be the single most important state for Democrats in the 2022 election. The party would love to resolve its primary problems but there's no obvious path to doing that just yet.
