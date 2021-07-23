Fairway, KS (KCTV) – The Delta variant now accounts for 83 percent of new COVID-19 cases, according to the White House Vaccinations Coordinator, Dr. Bechara Choucair.
“It’s 50 to 60 percent more transmissible than the Alpha variant that started in the UK,” he said. “The Alpha variant is 50 percent is more transmissible than the original wild type. So, we know this variant is very transmissible.”
Choucair said all vaccines currently being administered are effective in preventing hospitalization and death. He insists people must get vaccinated to slow the spread.
“When you have communities with low vaccination rates and you have a rise of a variant that is very transmissible, that creates the recipe for a spike,” he said.
Infectious disease experts with the University of Kansas Health System say masks are still a powerful tool in the fight against coronavirus as well.
“From my standpoint, we need to be masked because I think we’re under siege by this Delta variant,” said Dr. Steven Stites.
Stites said if a person is fully vaccinated, they are unlikely to become sick with symptoms of the Delta variant. There is not enough research to determine how likely that person may be to spread the variant to an unvaccinated person.
He recommends, unless a person can be sure everyone around them is vaccinated, to wear a mask.
“Whether somebody tells you to or not, shields up. Put your masks on, because it’s going to keep you safe, along with being vaccinated.”
Stites said he understands if people are confused after receiving a different message from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“When the CDC backed off the masking a number of months ago, we didn’t have the Delta virus, really. The Delta virus has changed the story. It is so much more transmissible.”
KU Health System doctors originally predicted if 65 percent of the population received a vaccine then a community could be considered safe. Now that the Delta variant is known to spread easily, they bumped the goal up to 80 percent.
Jackson County, Missouri would have to double its number of residents to reach the new goal. It currently has 38.9 percent of residents fully vaccinated.
Though Missouri is one of the states with the most new cases, Choucair said its vaccination rate recently surpassed the national rate. Missouri averaged more than 11,000 doses administered daily last week.
“I think people are realizing the impact of being unvaccinated and they are taking action,” he said.
Choucair recommended anyone who is unsure about signing up to get the shot to talk with their doctor or pharmacist to get reliable answers to their questions.
“The way I look at, if somebody is dying from COVID today, that’s a preventable death.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.