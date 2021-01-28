FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Your living room is the perfect place to kick back and relax in 2021, so let's make it a decorator's dream. With a simple math equation and some style advice, your coffee table can take center stage.
“Decorating a coffee table works best when it's done in odd numbers. Think of using three objects. Two could be stacked. Think books or a beautiful wooden box or 3 candle sticks," explained Max Wilker, style director of "Better Homes and Gardens".
Wilker said you can add interest through different shapes and textures. He also advises to not fill up the coffee table so you have room to use it.
He also offers a simple hack for gathering up clutter or knick knacks.
“The no-fail way to decorate a coffee table is to gather everything on a tray. Trays are also perfect for when you are using a soft ottoman as a coffee table. Trays give you a solid surface to put down your coffee mug or an adult beverage," said Wilker.
Of course you can also use a decorative box to hide a television remote or some hand sanitizer.
