(CNN) –– Al menos 28 personas murieron en una estampida durante una reunión religiosa masiva en el norte de Israel, según un portavoz del servicio de emergencia ZAKA.
Los asistentes celebraran la festividad religiosa de Lag B’Omer, indicó.
Otro servicio de emergencia, Magen David Adom (MDA), dijo a través de un portavoz que al menos 50 personas resultaron heridas en la reunión, 20 de ellas de gravedad.
Las lesiones se debieron al hacinamiento y no las provocó el colapso de ninguna estructura en el sitio, explicó el portavoz, Zaki Heller. En ese sentido, el funcionario refutó los informes iniciales acerca de que el lugar se había derrumbado.
Además de las ambulancias de la MDA, se utilizaron seis helicópteros para trasladar a los heridos a los hospitales, dijo Heller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.