Death toll rises to 90 in Surfside condo collapse

The death toll in the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, rose to 90 on Sunday, officials said in a news conference.
Seventy-one of the victims have been identified and their next of kin have been notified, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.
There are now 217 people accounted for and 31 others "potentially unaccounted for," she said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
