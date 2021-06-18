Click here for updates on this story
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kansas (KCTV) -- A now former daycare employee in Johnson County is accused of hundreds of instances of abuse.
Rachel Beth Schrader has been charged with four counts of child abuse. According to a charging affidavit, the footage showed her physically abusing four different children at the day care, all of them under the age of one.
Examples cited include throwing a child to the floor onto his face, kicking a child in the chest, causing him to fall back on his head, and kicking a child in the head.
That’s just three of several incidents described.
The document indicates the daycare called police after seeing an injury on a child two days earlier.
When police investigators reviewed video in the room where she worked, the court document says, they observed approximately 170 instances of abuse between Mar. 2 and Mar. 26.
It says when she was interviewed by law enforcement, she acknowledged “losing her patience” on Mar. 26, but said that was the only time.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.