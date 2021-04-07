CASS COUNTY, MO – On Wednesday, jurors heard emotional testimony from a former girlfriend and an undercover recording of murder suspect Kylr Yust confessing to killing an ex-girlfriend to a woman who was wearing a wire.
FBI investigators asked Katelynn Farris, who was a friend of Yust’s, to wear the wire in February of 2011. The recording devices were concealed under clothing, inside a key fob and a hidden camera inside of a vehicle. During much of the recordings, it was difficult to hear because the device was rubbing up against something. Jurors are expected to hear several more hours of the recording in court on Thursday.
Jurors saw video recordings from conversations Farris had with Yust inside of a vehicle using the hidden camera. They also heard audio only recordings. The two talked about making a Ouija board and bringing the board, cigarettes and gum to Kara Kopetsky at a location Yust described as a “death spot.”
On the recoding Yust appears to answer Farris’ question about why he seems to be in a bad mood by saying, “I’m poopy because we are expletive going to the death spot of my ex-girlfriend that I killed."
Later in the recording, Farris asked Yust what he wanted to write to Kara as they drove to the location. "Dear Kara, don't hate me,” Yust said.
Farris asked a lot of questions about Kopetsky. In between those questions, Yust kept telling Farris he wanted to be with her and discussed having sex. At one point, video from the hidden camera inside of the vehicle shows Yust biting Farris’ finger. She tells him to stop.
When Farris would not agree to Yust’s advances early on in the recording, Yust started calling himself names. He said he would always be alone. “The only reason I will ever be well known is because I expletive killed someone,” Yust said on the recording. “I will never be loved.”
Yust’s former girlfriend, Candice St. Clair, whose last name was formerly Mathews, told jurors Yust attacked her when she dated him in 2010. “He preceded to get on top of me to put his hands around my neck, hand over hand try to crush my trachea,” St. Clair said. “As soon as I would lose consciousness or come near to losing consciousness, he would turn around and punch my legs to wake me up saying that he was not finished with me yet.”
Yust’s defense team asked St. Clair why she did not immediately report the attack to police but did report it to a Find Kara Facebook page. A defense attorney read the Facebook post in court.
“Ladies you need to watch out for Kylr Yust because he cheated on me, and he lied to me and then he straight up tried to kill me,” the Facebook post said.
Yust’s defense attorneys have said Yust made confessions to impress his circle of friends who were into death metal calling them “attention seeking statements.”
Prosecutors say Yust confessed on the recording jurors heard Wednesday and, on another jail recording with his mother discussing the death of Jessica Runions. Jurors have also heard from other witnesses who said Yust confessed to them including Nick Yeates who testified on Wednesday. “At some point when we had been drinking at a party, we went up to Burger King and he confessed to me that he killed Kara,” Yeates said.
On Wednesday, testimony began with retired Belton police detective Billy Jones describing which social media and phone records were reviewed by police. Jones said phone records showed Kopetsky and Yust were contacting each other around the same time Kopetsky was last seen leaving Belton High school on May 4, 2007. Prosecutors say there is a two-hour gap in time after Kopetsky left school during which Yust did not use his cell phone. Then he began calling his grandfather Alfred Yust.
Yust’s defense attorneys asked why Belton police officers did not receive GPS location data for Yust’s phone to track his location. Jones said they sent a subpoena but never received the data from T-Mobile.
