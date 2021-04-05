CASS COUNTY, MO -- Prosecutors are trying to convince jurors that the same man killed two young women years apart because the women tried to end their relationships with him. Kylr Yust’s defense team is trying to prove his innocence.
“Kara and Jessica never knew each other alive,” Cass County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Butler said during opening statements.
A mushroom hunter discovered both women’s remains in April of 2017 in a rural wooded area in Cass County. Before that discovery, Kara Kopetsky was reported missing in May of 2007.
Jessica Runions was reported missing in September of 2016.
For an estimated three weeks, those who knew and loved Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions will hear incredibly difficult testimony. Ultimately jurors will decide if Kylr Yust is found guilty or not guilty of two counts of first-degree murder.
Days before Kara Kopetsky was last seen on video surveillance leaving high school in May of 2007, she filed for an order of protection against Kylr Yust saying he had strangled her. “When Kara tried to end her relationship with Yust due to his abuse, he said, ‘If I can’t have her, no one can,’” Butler said.
Nine years later prosecutors say Jessica Runions also tried to end her relationship with Yust. She was last seen leaving a friend’s house with Yust in September of 2016. “After he left with her that night, Yust murdered Jessica with deliberation,” Butler said. “The same as he did to Kara before because no one else could have Jessica either.”
Jessica Runion’s vehicle was found burned. Yust was originally arrested and accused of burning her vehicle. “His face and hands were scratched and burned,” Butler said.
Yust’s defense attorney told jurors he was burned while using a burn barrel that had aerosol cans inside that exploded. Yust’s defense plans to try to present an alibi defense using witnesses and cell phone records. “There is literally no time during the day when he could have committed this crime,” Yust’s Defense Attorney Sharon Turlington said during opening statements.
Yust’s multiple alleged confessions will be discussed during the trial. “In 2011, the FBI caught Yust confessing to how he killed Kara. He said, ‘I strangled the expletive out of her and threw her into the middle of the expletive woods,” Butler said. “Yust also said that his neck tattoo symbolizes his hands around Kara’s throat.”
Prosecutors say Yust also confessed to killing Jessica Runions to his mother during a call from jail. “She asked him, ‘So that’s why you go out and kill a girl?’ And he confirmed, ‘that’s part of it,’” Butler said about the call.
Yust’s defense attorneys mentioned his half-brother, Jessep Carter, several times during day one of the trial. Carter took his own life while in jail. Prosecutors say before his death Carter told investigators Yust confessed to him that he killed Jessica and burned her vehicle.
KCTV5 News will be back inside the Cass County Justice Center Tuesday for day two of the trial. We are expecting to hear from the first witnesses in this case.
