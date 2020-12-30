Dawn Wells, Mary Ann on 'Gilligan's Island,' dies of Covid-19 complications at 82 By Lisa Respers France, CNN Posted 1 hr ago Posted 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dawn Wells, who played the loveable castaway Mary Ann Summers on "Gilligan's Island," died in Los Angeles on Wednesday from Covid-19 complications, her publicist Harlan Boll confirmed to CNN.She was 82. This is a developing story ... Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dawn Wells Harlan Boll Mary Ann Summers Covid-19 Advertising Gilligan's Island Complication Los Angeles Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesIndependence Center's management to parents: Please come get your kids now2 men killed, 3 children injured in Lee’s Summit crashJohnson County man charged with attempted capital murder, aggravated assault on officersAP: President Trump signs $900 billion COVID-19 relief packageChiefs-Chargers game moved to 3:25 p.m. next SundayColorado identifies first known case of UK coronavirus variant in USHouse fails to pass measure to increase stimulus checks to $2,000Parents of 4-year-old girl murdered in Benton County arrested, charged10 arrested/cited in massive melee that shut down Independence Center3-year-old boy, dog abandoned in cemetery 2 days before Christmas Videos
