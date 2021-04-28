Click here for updates on this story
BUENA VISTA TWP., New Jersey (KYW) -- The New Jersey attorney general has released dashcam video from a deadly police shooting in Buena Vista Township. It shows Roy Jackel, of Wildwood Crest, stealing a Franklin Township police vehicle.
This happened after a crash at Tuckahoe and Cumberland roads on April 5.
Officers pursued Jackel to Oak Road, where he exited the vehicle.
Video shows Jackel running toward officers, holding his arm behind his back.
That’s when Sgt. David Jernegen shot Jackel.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.