Darnella Frazier's uncle died in crash involving Minneapolis police, she says

Darnella Frazier, the teen who recorded George Floyd's murder, said Tuesday that her uncle died in a car crash involving Minneapolis Police.
Frazier identified her uncle as Leneal Lamont Frazier in a Facebook post, saying she is "so hurt" and "nothing feels real."
"Minneapolis police has cost my whole family a big loss ... today has been a day full of heartbreak and sadness," Frazier wrote.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
