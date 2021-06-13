Danish soccer player Christian Eriksen is in "stable condition" Sunday morning and has sent greetings to his teammates, the Danish Football Association said in a statement.
"This morning we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his teammates. His condition is stable, and he continues to be hospitalized for further examination," the Danish FA said.
Eriksen collapsed during a Euro 2020 game against Finland on Saturday. He fell to the ground during a throw-in, shortly before the end of the first half.
The match was suspended following prolonged efforts from the medical staff to resuscitate Eriksen with CPR and a defibrillator after he fell to the ground during a throw-in, shortly before the end of the first half.
UEFA later announced that the match would resume. When the match restarted, Finland won 1-0 thanks to a 59th minute goal from Joel Pohjanpalo.
"We would like to thank everyone for the heartfelt greetings to Christian Eriksen from fans, players, the Royal Families from both Denmark and England, international associations, clubs, etc.," the Danish FA also said in Sunday's statement.
"We encourage everyone to send their greetings to the Danish FA, where we will make sure they are passed on to Christain and his family," the statement added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.