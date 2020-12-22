KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – CVS and Walgreens are teaming up to get COVID-19 vaccines to nursing homes.
The pharmacies started administering the shots in 12 states this week. Long-term care facilities in Kansas and Missouri will receive their doses beginning Dec. 28.
The Department of Health and Human Services tapped CVS and Walgreens to administer the vaccine to older adults in group-living situations. A large majority of assisted living and nursing homes across the country picked one of the two companies to work with.
Healthcare professionals will come into the facilities so neither staff nor residents have to leave to get the shot.
The COVID-19 vaccine is not available to the public in pharmacies. CVS anticipates it will become available in 2021 and given by appointment only.
