(CNN) -- CVS and Walgreens are preparing to be among the first companies in the u-s to give coronavirus vaccines if the FDA approves one for emergency use.
Those vaccinations would take place in long-term care facilities, not retail stores.
In October, the Trump administration announced agreements with both companies to give vaccinations to long-term care facility residents nationwide.
Advisers to the CDC have called for an emergency meeting Tuesday.
They will vote in part on whether to recommend that residents in those facilities be among the first in the u-s to get a coronavirus vaccine.
A CVS spokesperson said they expect to be giving vaccine shots at long term care facilities in mid-December.
Walgreens expects to start doing so within days of receiving vaccine doses.
