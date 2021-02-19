KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Friday, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced he was lifting restrictions on closing hours that had strained the bottom line some for bars and restaurants.
It was welcome news for the management at places like Charlie Hooper’s in Brookside. With a kitchen that stays open well past midnight, they’re used to serving folks who work night shifts into the wee hours.
“We’re excited to get back to normal hours. It gives us a bit of normalcy. It’s been about a year. To have things slowly inch back to normal business hours is good for us,” said Hooper’s General Manager George Clarke.
After several local bars were caught violating mask and distancing rules, the mayor ordered that all bars and restaurants close at 10 p.m. A month ago, he loosened that to midnight, pressured by neighboring cities that did the same. Now, the neon sign signaling a 3 a.m. close at Hooper’s is accurate again for the first time since fall. That extra three hours typically accounts for about 25% of their sales.
The near full house spotted at dinner hour Friday is still smaller than the old days, with tables and stools spread out as required. And some customers said they won’t be taking advantage of the later hours anyway.
“Once you start having a few drinks and you start talking to people and you’re letting those walls down, then you’re not going to be as safe later at night,” said Paige Seidel, who stopped by for lunch.
Patty Thompson was enjoying some time with friends at dinner. She said she’s in bed by midnight, but her daughters will likely make use of the later hours, and she’s fine with that.
“Hopefully we can all be responsible and adhere to the protocols so that it doesn’t become a problem.”
Hooper’s management knows that many customers will still prefer take-out. They still have tables reserved for boxes and pick-up from five different delivery apps, and they continue to expand take-out options. Just this week, they added beer to their Door Dash menu.
They’re working to add sealed cocktails, currently only available for direct customer pick-up.
The mayor allowed to-go alcoholic drinks at the beginning of the pandemic to soften the blow. That remains in place through May 1st.
He has said he wants to make that permanent, but it hasn’t gone to the city council yet.
The mayor said the latest change in hours was in response to a steady decline in COVID-19 case rates. A maximum gathering size is gone but other rules remain the same. Customers must stay seated, tables must be spaced six feet apart, and masks are required when not eating or drinking. He indicated the health department would continue to crack down on businesses that violate those restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.