WISCONSIN DELLS, Wisconsin (WCCO) -- A crystal ball didn’t predict a fire in Wisconsin — but it did start one.
This happened Monday at a home near Wisconsin Dells. The Dalton Fire Department says a crystal ball was sitting near a window, and when the sun hit it, it set the couch on fire.
Investigators say the ball worked like a magnifying glass and focused the sun’s energy.
No one was hurt, but the fire caused about $250,000 worth of damage to the home.
