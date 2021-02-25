KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The weather is warming up and that means ice skating season is winding down! The Crown Center Ice Terrace will close for the season on Sunday, March 7th.
You’ll need a reservation if you hope to get on the ice between now and then. You can book at time up to two days in advance on Crown Center’s website.
Admission is $7 per person, and skate rental is $4.
The rink usually opens for the season in late October or early November.
