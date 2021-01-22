The new Covid-19 variant first detected in the UK may be more lethal than previous strains, according to the country's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
"We've been informed that in addition to spreading more quickly... there is some evidence that the new variant... may be more associated with a higher degree of mortality," Johnson said at a news conference on Friday.
This is a breaking story, more to follow...
