FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News is tracking the latest in the coronavirus vaccine registration.

As of 5:30 a.m. Friday, our team of content producers have found immediate openings at multiple Missouri Walmart locations outside of the Kansas City metro area, including Maryville, Bethany, Cameron and Chillicothe for the next several days.

