As of 6:35 a.m. Thursday, our team of content producers have found immediate openings at many Walmart and Sam's Club locations outside of the Kansas City metro area, within a drive of our area:

St. Joseph Sam’s Club – 6 spots next Wednesday

St. Joseph Walmart – 1 spot next Wednesday

Warrensburg Walmart – 2 spots on Monday, 13 spots on Wednesday

Clinton Walmart – 12 spots next Wednesday

Butler Walmart – 9 spots next Wednesday

Sedalia Walmart – 16 spots next Tuesday

Cameron Walmart – 22 spots next Wednesday

Topeka Walmart – 17 spots next Wednesday

