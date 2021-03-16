FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News is tracking the latest in the coronavirus vaccine registration.

As of 4:50 a.m. Tuesday, our team of content producers have found immediate openings on Monday, March 22, at the St. Joseph Sam's Club, 5201 N Belt Hwy Ste A.

Click here to go to the registration page and search for the club.

To stay up-to-date on when we find more openings, subscribe to our COVID-19 Vaccine Alert notifications in our free news app.