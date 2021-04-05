FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News is tracking the latest in the coronavirus vaccine registration.

As of 5:15 a.m. Monday, our team of content producers have found immediate openings for several days this week at the Walmart locations at:

4000 S. Bolger Road, Independence, MO

7207 N. M1 Hwy, Gladstone, MO

8301 N. Church Rd, Kansas City, MO

11601 E. U.S. Hwy 40, Kansas City, MO

8551 N. Boardwalk Ave., Kansas City, MO

2015 W. Foxwoods Drive, Raymore, MO

5000 10th Ave., Leavenworth, KS

2203 Patsy Lane, Excelsior Springs, MO

1700 N. State Route 291, Harrisonville, MO

Click here to go to the registration page and search for the appropriate city.

To stay up-to-date on when we find more openings, subscribe to our COVID-19 Vaccine Alert notifications in our free news app.