FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News is tracking the latest in the coronavirus vaccine registration.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, our team of content producers have found immediate openings for several days this week and weekend at the Walmart locations at:

13600 S. Alden St., Olathe, KS

3411 S. Noland Rd, Independence, MO

7207 N. M1 Hwy, Gladstone, MO

8301 N. Church Rd, Kansas City, MO

11601 E. U.S. Hwy 40, Kansas City, MO

8551 N. Boardwalk Ave., Kansas City, MO

5261 NE Antioch Rd, Kansas City, MO

1701 W. 133rd St., Kansas City, MO

10300 E. Hwy 350, Raytown, MO

1725 E. Santa Fe St., Gardner, KS

2015 W. Foxwoods Drive, Raymore, MO

Click here to go to the registration page and search for the appropriate city.

