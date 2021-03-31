FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News is tracking the latest in the coronavirus vaccine registration.

As of 6:22 a.m. Wednesday, our team of content producers have found immediate openings for multiple days this week at CVS locations at:

4531 Troost Ave., Kansas City, MO

7003 Bannister Rd., Kansas City, MO

3351 SW 3rd St., Lee's Summit, MO

1215 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore, MO

1914 Swift St., North Kansas City, MO

Click here to go to the registration page and search for zip code 64110 or put "Kansas City, MO" into the search.

To stay up-to-date on when we find more openings, subscribe to our COVID-19 Vaccine Alert notifications in our free news app.