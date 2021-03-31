FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News is tracking the latest in the coronavirus vaccine registration.

As of 4:37 a.m. Wednesday, our team of content producers have found immediate openings on Tuesday, April 6, at the Kansas City, MO, Walmart locations at 11601 E. U.S. 40 Hwy and 8301 N. Church Road.

We have also found openings for the same day at the Independence Walmart at 4000 S. Bolger Road and the Neighborhood Market location at 3411 S. Noland Road.

Click here to go to the registration page and search for "Kansas City, MO" or "Independence, MO".

To stay up-to-date on when we find more openings, subscribe to our COVID-19 Vaccine Alert notifications in our free news app.