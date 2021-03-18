FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News is tracking the latest in the coronavirus vaccine registration.

As of 5:19 a.m. Thursday, our team of content producers have found immediate openings on Friday, March 19, and Wednesday, March 24, at the Maryville, MO, Walmart, at 1605 S. Main St.

Click here to go to the registration page and search for zip code 64468.

