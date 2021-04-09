FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News is tracking the latest in the coronavirus vaccine registration.

As of 5:44 a.m. Friday, our team of content producers have found immediate openings for multiple days this weekend and next week at CVS locations at:

1914 Swift St., North Kansas City, MO

5901 Independence Ave., Kansas City, MO

7003 Bannister Road, Kansas City, MO

12000 S. 71 Hwy, Grandview, MO

3351 SW 3rd St., Lee's Summit, MO

1215 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore, MO

12290 W. College Blvd, Overland Park, KS

11900 W. 135th St., Overland Park, KS

390 Limit St., Leavenworth, KS

3750 State Ave., Kansas City, KS

Click here to go to the registration page and search for the appropriate city or ZIP code.

To stay up-to-date on when we find more openings, subscribe to our COVID-19 Vaccine Alert notifications in our free news app.