FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News is tracking the latest in the coronavirus vaccine registration.

As of 4:52 a.m. Friday, our team of content producers have found immediate openings on Thursday, March 25 at the Liberty, MO, Walmart, at 8301 N Church Rd.

Click here to go to the registration page and search for zip code 64157.

To stay up-to-date on when we find more openings, subscribe to our COVID-19 Vaccine Alert notifications in our free news app.