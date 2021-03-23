FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News is tracking the latest in the coronavirus vaccine registration.

As of 5:43 a.m. Tuesday, our team of content producers have found immediate openings on Saturday, March 27 at the KCK CVS location:

4300 Rainbow Blvd

KANSAS CITY, KS

Vaccine: Pfizer (two-dose)

