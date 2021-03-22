FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News is tracking the latest in the coronavirus vaccine registration.
As of 6:11 a.m. Monday, our team of content producers have found immediate openings on Friday, March 26 at the KCK CVS location:
4300 Rainbow Blvd
KANSAS CITY, KS
Vaccine: Pfizer (two-dose)
Click here to go to the registration page and search for Kansas.
