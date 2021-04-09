FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News is tracking the latest in the coronavirus vaccine registration.

As of 5:15 a.m. Friday, our team of content producers have found immediate openings for multiple days next week at Sam's Club locations at:

5110 N. Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, MO

8130 N. Church Road, Kansas City, MO

4100 Bolger Road, Independence, MO

10510 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, KS

8300 W. 135th St., Overland Park, KS

141 N. Dean Ave., Raymore, MO

5201 N. Belt Hwy, St. Joseph, MO

Click here to go to the registration page and search for the club.

To stay up-to-date on when we find more openings, subscribe to our COVID-19 Vaccine Alert notifications in our free news app.