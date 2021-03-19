FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News is tracking the latest in the coronavirus vaccine registration.

As of 5:49 a.m. Friday, our team of content producers have found immediate openings on Tuesday, March 25 at this CVS location:

4531 TROOST

KANSAS CITY, MO 64110

Vaccine: Pfizer (two-dose)

Click here to go to the registration page and search for Missouri.

