As of 5:51 a.m. Thursday, our team of content producers have found immediate openings on Monday, March 29 at three CVS locations in the Kansas City area:

4300 RAINBOW BLVD.

KANSAS CITY, KS 66103

Vaccine: Pfizer (two-dose)

390 LIMIT ST

LEAVENWORTH, KS 66048

Vaccine: Pfizer (two-dose)

4531 TROOST AVE

KANSAS CITY, MO

Vaccine: Pfizer (two-dose)

Click here to go to the registration page and search for Kansas or Missouri.

