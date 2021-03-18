FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News is tracking the latest in the coronavirus vaccine registration.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, our team of content producers have found immediate openings for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week at the Chillicothe, MO, Walmart, at 1000 Graves St.

Click here to go to the registration page and search for zip code 64601.

