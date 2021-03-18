FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News is tracking the latest in the coronavirus vaccine registration.

As of 4:56 a.m. Thursday, our team of content producers have found immediate openings on Wednesday, March 24, at the Cameron, MO, Walmart, at 2000 N. Walnut St.

Click here to go to the registration page and search for zip code 64429.

To stay up-to-date on when we find more openings, subscribe to our COVID-19 Vaccine Alert notifications in our free news app.