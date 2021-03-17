FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News is tracking the latest in the coronavirus vaccine registration.

As of 5:37 a.m. Wednesday, our team of content producers have found immediate openings for COVID vaccine appointments on Tuesday, March 23, at the Atchison, KS, Walmart, at 1920 Highway 73.

