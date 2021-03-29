FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News is tracking the latest in the coronavirus vaccine registration.

As of 5:41 a.m. Monday, our team of content producers have found immediate openings all week at the Kansas City, MO, Hy-Vee locations on NW 64th Street and on North Saint Clair Avenue.

Click here to go to the registration page and put in the appropriate search terms.

To stay up-to-date on when we find more openings, subscribe to our COVID-19 Vaccine Alert notifications in our free news app.