KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Patients experiencing long-term symptoms related to COVID-19 shared their stories with the Truman Medial Center community on Thursday as doctors encouraged people to get vaccinated.
Shantell Williams, who tested positive for the virus in December of 2020, told an audience at a virtual panel she was still feeling easily fatigued months after recovering.
"I'm very tired," she explained. "It's like my mind is one place and my body is behind and my heart just can't keep up."
It's a trend doctors at TMC said they have noticed among COVID patients. Weeks after they seemingly recover from illness many experience a variety of lingering symptoms -- exhaustion, depression, anxiety, loss of taste or smell to name a few.
Laura Peckham, an RN who specializes in community and family medicine, said the symptoms can vary from patient to patient. She noted that some studies reveal 70 percent of patients still experience symptoms two months or longer after testing positive.
"We started hearing stories like Ms. Williams described of people who months later were not feeling their best," Peckham said.
As cases begin to surge again, largely among unvaccinated people, the doctors on the panel said that stories like Williams' underscore the importance of preventing the spread of the disease.
Dr. Paramdeep Baweja pointed to the spiking cases in southwest Missouri as an example.
"If you weren't convinced before this, before seeing the resurgence in these unvaccinated areas, this should be the last convincing you need," he said.
Williams ended her part of the webinar with a request.
"I beg people to get vaccinated, please," she said. "If you don't believe it, look at me."
