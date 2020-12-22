(KCTV) -- Cases of covid-19 in children are rising. The American Academy of Pediatrics says they've gone up 25% over the past two weeks.
Last week saw more than 182,000 new cases. That's the highest weekly increase since the pandemic began. So far, more than 1.8 million children under 17 years old have tested positive for coronavirus.
The AAP says that number is likely underestimated because not all states report data the same. Children being severely ill, or dying from Covid is still rare.
However, the group says it needs to collect more data on how the virus could impact the long term health of infected children.
